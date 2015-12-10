US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances to snap skid, but oil woes weigh

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day decline but oil's drop to near seven-year lows still weighed on investors ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.85 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,575.15, the S&P 500 gained 4.6 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,052.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.31 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,045.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.