NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, ending their worst week since August, as plunging crude oil prices compounded investor nervousness ahead of the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade, expected Dec. 16.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 310.74 points, or 1.77 percent, to 17,264.01, the S&P 500 lost 39.92 points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,012.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 111.71 points, or 2.21 percent, to 4,933.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)