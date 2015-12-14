版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 05:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as oil prices bounce back

NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, bouncing back from last week's slump with help from a reversal in oil prices, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's expected interest hike later in the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 105.63 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,370.84, the S&P 500 gained 9.76 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,022.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.76 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,952.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐