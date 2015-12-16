US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Fed rate hike

BRIEF-PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
Dec 16 U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it is raising its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a decade in a sign of confidence in the U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 223.71 points, or 1.28 percent, to 17,748.62, the S&P 500 gained 29.57 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,072.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.78 points, or 1.52 percent, to 5,071.13.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
