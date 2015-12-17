版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, led by energy and materials

NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, led by declines in energy and materials shares, a day after shares rallied on the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 252.45 points, or 1.42 percent, to 17,496.64, the S&P 500 lost 31.12 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,041.95, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.58 points, or 1.35 percent, to 5,002.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

