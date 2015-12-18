US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a selloff in commodity markets showed no signs of easing.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.79 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,470.05, the S&P 500 lost 4.85 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,037.04 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 22.15 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,980.40. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million