US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends off, weighed by oil, global worries

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday for the second straight day, weighed down by concerns including falling crude oil prices and the global response to the Federal Reserve's interest hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 370.19 points, or 2.12 percent, to 17,125.65, the S&P 500 lost 36.36 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,005.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.47 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,923.08. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million