US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Apple, Microsoft boost

NEW YORK Dec 21 U.S. stocks ended stronger on Monday, helped by a bounce in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital shares after more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.2 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,251.75, the S&P 500 had gained 15.67 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,021.22 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 45.84 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,968.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

