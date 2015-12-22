US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; GDP tops estimate

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as third-quarter GDP growth was above expectations and crude oil prices edged up from multi-year lows.
At 9:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.67 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,303.29, the S&P 500 was up 7.13 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,028.28 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 20.31 points, or 0.41 percent, at 4,989.23. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million