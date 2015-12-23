US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as crude rebounds

Dec 23 U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices continued to rebound and economic data showed consumer spending and personal incomes rose in November.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.64 points, or 0.55 percent, to 17,512.91, the S&P 500 gained 9.12 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,048.09 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 24.27 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,025.38. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)