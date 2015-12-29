US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as crude steadies

Dec 29 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as crude prices edged up, recovering some of their Monday losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.7 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,594.97, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,065.35 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 24.97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,065.95. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)