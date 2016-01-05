US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St stabilizes after selloff

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
NEW YORK Jan 5 The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weak start to the new year, though investors remained cautious.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.07 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,159.01, the S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,016.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.66 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,891.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze