US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St stabilizes after selloff

NEW YORK Jan 5 The Dow and S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weak start to the new year, though investors remained cautious.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.07 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,159.01, the S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,016.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.66 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,891.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)