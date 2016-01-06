US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Walls St opens lower on China, N.Korea worries

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday after China allowed its currency to weaken further and oil prices slid to their lowest in more than 11 years.
Geopolitical concerns were also heightened after North Korea said it had tested a hydrogen bomb and Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.84 points, or 0.93 percent, to 16,998.82, the S&P 500 19.19 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,997.52 and the Nasdaq Composite 73.90 points, or 1.51 percent, to 4,817.53. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment