US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply lower on China woes, oil

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower for the second straight day on Thursday after China allowed the yuan to decline further and oil prices slumped to near 12-year lows, raising concerns over the state of the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 189.94 points, or 1.12 percent, to 16,716.57, the S&P 500 lost 21.6 points, or 1.09 percent, to 1,968.66 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 103.30 points, or 2.14 percent, to 4,732.46. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: