US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Historic start to a year as Wall St reels on China woes

NEW YORK Jan 8 The S&P 500 and Dow industrials
posted their worst 5-day start to a year on record on Friday on
continued worries that a slowdown in China could damage the
global economy, even as U.S. jobs growth was stronger than
expected.
For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
167.65 points, or 1.02 percent, to 16,346.45, the S&P 500
lost 21.06 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,922.03 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 45.80 points, or 0.98 percent, to
4,643.63.
The weekly declines on the S&P and Dow, 6 percent and 6.2
percent, respectively, were the largest for any week going back
to September 2011.
Data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed the 5-day declines
for both indexes were the largest on record to mark the start of
the year.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)