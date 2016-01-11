US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed after volatile session

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
NEW YORK Jan 11 The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, recovering from recent sharp selling, but a drop in biotechs and energy shares weighed on the market along with caution ahead of earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.78 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,398.23, the S&P 500 gained 1.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,923.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,637.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.