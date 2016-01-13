US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles to lowest level since September

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 below 1,900 for the first time since September and extending the year's sharp selloff, on nervousness over tumbling oil prices and U.S. earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 364.6 points, or 2.21 percent, to 16,151.62, the S&P 500 lost 48.38 points, or 2.5 percent, to 1,890.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.85 points, or 3.41 percent, to 4,526.07. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date