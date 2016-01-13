版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles to lowest level since September

NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 below 1,900 for the first time since September and extending the year's sharp selloff, on nervousness over tumbling oil prices and U.S. earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 364.6 points, or 2.21 percent, to 16,151.62, the S&P 500 lost 48.38 points, or 2.5 percent, to 1,890.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.85 points, or 3.41 percent, to 4,526.07. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

