2016年 1月 15日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St rebound, volume strong

NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday as investors snapped up battered shares including those in the energy sector, while financials rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 226.34 points, or 1.4 percent, to 16,377.75, the S&P 500 gained 31.48 points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,921.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 88.94 points, or 1.97 percent, to 4,615.00.

Close to 10 billion shares were traded in U.S. exchanges, the most for any day in nearly a month.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

