US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St rebound, volume strong

NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks rebounded on
Thursday as investors snapped up battered shares including those
in the energy sector, while financials rose after upbeat results
from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 226.34 points,
or 1.4 percent, to 16,377.75, the S&P 500 gained 31.48
points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,921.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 88.94 points, or 1.97 percent, to 4,615.00.
Close to 10 billion shares were traded in U.S. exchanges,
the most for any day in nearly a month.
