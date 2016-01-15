US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles to lowest level since August

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as countdown to Trump's swearing-in begins
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Jan 15 Wall Street bled a sea of red on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at its lowest level since August 2014 as oil prices sank below $30 per barrel.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 391.79 points, or 2.39 percent, to 15,987.26, the S&P 500 lost 41.56 points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,880.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.59 points, or 2.74 percent, to 4,488.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said 2017 looked like a better year for the railroad's business following two tough years of slumping coal freight volumes, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Network security firm Check Point Software Technologies forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue in 2017 after posting quarterly results that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for its security products.