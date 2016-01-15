US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles to lowest level since August

NEW YORK Jan 15 Wall Street bled a sea of red on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at its lowest level since August 2014 as oil prices sank below $30 per barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 391.79 points, or 2.39 percent, to 15,987.26, the S&P 500 lost 41.56 points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,880.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.59 points, or 2.74 percent, to 4,488.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)