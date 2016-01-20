US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply lower as oil slumps

Jan 20 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, deepening the selloff since the start of the year, as crude oil prices tumbled close to 12 year lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.9 points, or 1.12 percent, at 15,836.12.

The S&P 500 was down 17.97 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,863.36.

The Nasdaq Composite index was down 73.26 points, or 1.64 percent, at 4,403.69. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)