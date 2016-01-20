US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply lower as oil slumps

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday, deepening the selloff since the start of the year, as crude oil prices tumbled close to 12 year lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.9 points, or 1.12 percent, at 15,836.12.
The S&P 500 was down 17.97 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,863.36.
The Nasdaq Composite index was down 73.26 points, or 1.64 percent, at 4,403.69. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating