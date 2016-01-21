US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at open

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 21 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as crude oil prices pared their losses and ECB President Mario Draghi's comments boosted prospects of continued stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,763.46.
The S&P 500 was up 1.96 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,861.29.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,477.03. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)