US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump

Jan 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as a cold wave across the United States and Europe helped oil prices surge for a second day.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's remarks on Thursday suggesting the bank could ease its monetary policy in March also encouraged investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120.6 points, or 0.76 percent, to 16,003.28, the S&P 500 gained 18.76 points, or 1 percent, to 1,887.75 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 82.24 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,554.30. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)