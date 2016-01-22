版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps as oil prices surge

NEW YORK Jan 22 Wall Street surged about 2 percent on Friday to wrap up its first positive week of 2016 as a cold snap in the United States and Europe sent oil prices sharply higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 210.69 points, or 1.33 percent, to 16,093.37, the S&P 500 had gained 37.9 points, or 2.03 percent, to 1,906.89 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 119.12 points, or 2.66 percent, to 4,591.18. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

