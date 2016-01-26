US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as oil recovers slightly

Jan 26 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as oil edged up in a volatile session and investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and Apple's results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.49 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,923.71; the S&P 500 rose 5.47 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,882.55; the Nasdaq Composite index gained 18.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,536.77. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)