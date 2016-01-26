US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds, helped by oil, earnings

NEW YORK Jan 26 Wall Street rebounded over 1 percent on Tuesday, driven by a surge in oil prices and strong quarterly results from 3M, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 282.56 points, or 1.78 percent, to 16,167.78, the S&P 500 gained 26.52 points, or 1.41 percent, to 1,903.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.18 points, or 1.09 percent, to 4,567.67. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)