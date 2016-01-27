US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil, Apple drag

Jan 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after oil prices gave up gains and as Apple's tepid quarterly revenue forecast weighed.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.44 points, or 0.58 percent, to 16,072.79; the S&P 500 was down 5.3 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,898.33; and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 20.16 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,547.51. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)