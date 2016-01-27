US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil, Apple drag

BRIEF-Anthem says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna
* Anthem Inc says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna through and including April 30, 2017
Jan 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after oil prices gave up gains and as Apple's tepid quarterly revenue forecast weighed.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.44 points, or 0.58 percent, to 16,072.79; the S&P 500 was down 5.3 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,898.33; and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 20.16 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,547.51. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Cytori to acquire proprietary nanoparticle development platform to enhance regenerative medicine leadership position
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S