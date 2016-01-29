US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies to cap worst January in 7 years

UPDATE 3-Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
NEW YORK Jan 29 Wall Street surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut interest rates and Microsoft led a strong rally in technology shares, repairing some of the damage to the S&P 500's worst January since 2009.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 390.08 points, or 2.43 percent, to 16,459.72, the S&P 500 gained 46 points, or 2.43 percent, to 1,939.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.28 points, or 2.38 percent, to 4,613.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that he regrets having called for the department's elimination during his failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for a third straight week to their lowest levels since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.