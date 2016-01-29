版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 30日 星期六 05:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies to cap worst January in 7 years

NEW YORK Jan 29 Wall Street surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut interest rates and Microsoft led a strong rally in technology shares, repairing some of the damage to the S&P 500's worst January since 2009.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 390.08 points, or 2.43 percent, to 16,459.72, the S&P 500 gained 46 points, or 2.43 percent, to 1,939.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.28 points, or 2.38 percent, to 4,613.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐