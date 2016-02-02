US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on oil woes

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 2 U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday after a disappointing spending forecast from Exxon Mobil and another steep drop in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 295.16 points, or 1.79 percent, to 16,154.02, the S&P 500 lost 36.33 points, or 1.87 percent, to 1,903.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 103.42 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,516.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance