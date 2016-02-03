US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher after late-day rally

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally to end higher on Wednesday as an 8-percent jump in oil drove up beaten-down energy shares and financials rebounded.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 182.98 points, or 1.13 percent, to 16,336.52, the S&P 500 gained 9.53 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,912.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,504.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis