US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly up, helped by materials shares

Brazil's Vale says new shareholder agreement under discussion -filing
BRASILIA, Jan 19 A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks eked out a second straight gain on Thursday as materials shares rose with commodities prices, but disappointing forecasts from retailers and anxiety ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report limited the advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.13 points, or 0.49 percent, to 16,416.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,915.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,509.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BRASILIA, Jan 19 A new shareholder agreement for Vale SA is under discussion, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
Jan 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds further testimony)