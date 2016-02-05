US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower in broad selloff

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
NEW YORK Feb 5 The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.3 percent on Friday, leading a selloff on Wall Street that followed weak forecasts from companies including LinkedIn and worries about lofty valuations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 211.75 points, or 1.29 percent, to 16,204.83, the S&P 500 had lost 35.43 points, or 1.85 percent, to 1,880.02 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 146.42 points, or 3.25 percent, to 4,363.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.