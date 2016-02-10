US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat as energy and materials weigh

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 9 The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, cutting its gains late in the session as commodity-related shares fell, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered a mixed view on the rate outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 15,914.87, the S&P 500 had lost 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,851.82 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 14.83 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,283.59.
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.