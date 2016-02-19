US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches lower on oil, weak earnings

NEW YORK Feb 19 Wall Street dipped on Friday, hurt by a renewed drop in oil prices and disappointing earnings from Nordstrom, but the major indexes still posted their best weeks of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,390.35, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,917.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.89 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,504.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)