公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as financial shares lead

NEW YORK Feb 25 Wall Street gained on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and as investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212.99 points, or 1.29 percent, to 16,697.98, the S&P 500 gained 21.93 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,951.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.60 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,582.21. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

