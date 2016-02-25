US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as financial shares lead

Banks put "hard" Brexit move plans into action
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
NEW YORK Feb 25 Wall Street gained on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and as investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212.99 points, or 1.29 percent, to 16,697.98, the S&P 500 gained 21.93 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,951.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.60 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,582.21. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its common stock offering - sec filing
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.