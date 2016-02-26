US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as early gains fade

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 26 Wall Street ended lower on Friday in a feeble end to a beefy week after concerns about the timing of future interest rate hikes offset gains in materials and energy stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.25 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,640.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.65 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,948.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.27 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,590.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.