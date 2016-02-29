US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as healthcare, energy weigh

NEW YORK Feb 29 Wall Street fell on Monday despite higher oil prices as a drop in healthcare and energy shares offset an increase in utilities stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 123.88 points, or 0.74 percent, to 16,516.09, the S&P 500 lost 15.87 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,932.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.52 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,557.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)