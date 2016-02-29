US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as healthcare, energy weigh

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
NEW YORK Feb 29 Wall Street fell on Monday despite higher oil prices as a drop in healthcare and energy shares offset an increase in utilities stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 123.88 points, or 0.74 percent, to 16,516.09, the S&P 500 lost 15.87 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,932.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.52 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,557.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.