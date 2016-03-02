US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, banks lead Wall St higher

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 2 Energy and bank stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday, adding to a strong rally in the previous session, after strong jobs data dispelled concerns over the health of the U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,898.56, the S&P 500 gained 8.03 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,986.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.83 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,703.42.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.