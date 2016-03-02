US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, banks lead Wall St higher

NEW YORK, March 2 Energy and bank stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday, adding to a strong rally in the previous session, after strong jobs data dispelled concerns over the health of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,898.56, the S&P 500 gained 8.03 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,986.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.83 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,703.42.

