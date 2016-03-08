US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as oil, Chinese data weigh

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks ended near session lows on Tuesday in a late selloff as the energy sector tumbled alongside the price of oil and after soft Chinese trade data rekindled fears that the global economy is weaker than anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.26 points, or 0.65 percent, to 16,963.69, the S&P 500 lost 22.44 points, or 1.12 percent, to 1,979.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.43 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,648.83.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).