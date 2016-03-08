版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as oil, Chinese data weigh

NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks ended near session lows on Tuesday in a late selloff as the energy sector tumbled alongside the price of oil and after soft Chinese trade data rekindled fears that the global economy is weaker than anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.26 points, or 0.65 percent, to 16,963.69, the S&P 500 lost 22.44 points, or 1.12 percent, to 1,979.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.43 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,648.83.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

