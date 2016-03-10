US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Draghi action disappoints

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in a volatile session on Thursday after the European Central Bank reduced interest rates but ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors that expected multiple rate cuts by saying more were unlikely.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.3 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,995.06, the S&P 500 gained 0.31 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,989.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.22 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,662.16. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback