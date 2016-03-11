US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies to highest close of 2016

NEW YORK, March 11 Wall Street rallied on Friday
in a delayed response to the European Central Bank's stimulus
measures announced Thursday, while higher oil prices drove up
energy shares.
The S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year and
above its 200-day moving average for the first time since Dec.
30.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 218.18 points,
or 1.28 percent, to 17,213.31, the S&P 500 gained 32.62
points, or 1.64 percent, to 2,022.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 86.31 points, or 1.85 percent, to 4,748.47.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Nick Zieminski)