US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as investors brace for Fed

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as consumer discretionary gains countered losses in energy shares and investors laid low ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,229, the S&P 500 lost 2.61 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,019.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,750.28. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.