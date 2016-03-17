版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs as energy, materials rise

NEW YORK, March 17 Wall St moved higher on Thursday to push the Dow into positive territory for the year, commodity prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar, boosting shares in the energy and materials sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.73 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,481.49, the S&P 500 gained 13.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,040.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.02 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,774.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

