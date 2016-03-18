REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, pushing S&P 500 positive for 2016

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 18 The S&P 500 closed positive for the year for the first time in 2016 on Friday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish tone and a strengthening economic outlook compelled investors to take on more risk.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.59 points, or 0.67 percent, to 17,599.08, the S&P 500 gained 8.7 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,049.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.66 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,795.65. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.