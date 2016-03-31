US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly; S&P ekes out Q1 gain

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street ended down slightly on Thursday but the Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for the quarter after a month-long rally that rescued stocks from their worst start to a year since 2009.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,685.5, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,059.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,869.85. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA