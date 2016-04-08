US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares help Wall Street to slight gains

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
NEW YORK, April 8 A sharp rally in crude oil and energy shares helped the Dow and S&P 500 to end with slight gains on Friday, while a drop in shares of biotechs weighed on Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,577.23, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,047.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,850.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million