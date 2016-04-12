版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up almost 1 pct, boosted by oil rally

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, led by surging energy shares that were buttressed by rising oil prices, as investors scooped up equities with an expected tepid corporate earnings season under way.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.12 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,721.53, the S&P 500 gained 19.73 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,061.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.69 points, or 0.8 percent, to 4,872.09.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐