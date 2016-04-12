US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up almost 1 pct, boosted by oil rally

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, led by surging energy shares that were buttressed by rising oil prices, as investors scooped up equities with an expected tepid corporate earnings season under way.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.12 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,721.53, the S&P 500 gained 19.73 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,061.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.69 points, or 0.8 percent, to 4,872.09.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)