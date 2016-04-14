US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after two-day run up

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
NEW YORK, April 14 Wall Street was little changed on Thursday after two days of solid gains as investors digested the latest round of big bank earnings and financial shares kept bouncing back.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,926.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,082.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,945.89. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: