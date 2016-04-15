版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts weekly gain despite Friday dip

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks slipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed on energy shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major indexes closed up for a seventh week in the last nine.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.38 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,897.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,080.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,938.22.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 pct, the S&P added 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq gained 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐