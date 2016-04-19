US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches closer to record on energy, earnings

NEW YORK, April 19 The S&P 500 climbed closer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by energy stocks and a solid quarterly report from Johnson & Johnson.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 18,053.6, the S&P 500 gained 6.41 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,100.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.69 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,940.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)