版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up after Fed fears ebb; Apple slumps

NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June, though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.74 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,043.06, the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,095.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.14 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,863.14.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐